Globeflex Capital L P Sells 625 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $193,410 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 72,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,018. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $986.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

