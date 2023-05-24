Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,110 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BXC traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

