Globeflex Capital L P Trims Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 1.23% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

