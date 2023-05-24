Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 5,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

