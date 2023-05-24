Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 1,075,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.00 and a beta of 1.80. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17,400,000.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 721.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

