Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFORU)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.