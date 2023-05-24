GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. 1,230,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,562,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GrafTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

