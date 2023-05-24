Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.58

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and traded as high as $60.30. Gravity shares last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 35,594 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Gravity Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gravity by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

