GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 3.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 51,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

