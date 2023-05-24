Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Grupo Herdez Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.

About Grupo Herdez

(Get Rating)

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.