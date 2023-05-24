Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $287.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $980.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.63 and its 200 day moving average is $291.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
