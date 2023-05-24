Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Guess’ accounts for about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Guess’ worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of GES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 490,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,556. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $969.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

