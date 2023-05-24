Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Guess’ updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Guess’ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $966.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.