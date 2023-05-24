Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.26

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 25081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £920,950.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

About Gulf Investment Fund

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.