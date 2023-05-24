Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
