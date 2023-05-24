Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

