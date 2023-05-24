Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Trading Up 0.6%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.05 and last traded at C$32.05. Approximately 2,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.87.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.32.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0911 dividend. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.