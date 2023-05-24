HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.02. The stock had a trading volume of 444,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,495. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average is $254.24.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

