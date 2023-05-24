Head-To-Head Comparison: Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2,190.28%. Longeveron has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.38%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Longeveron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.31% -50.59% Longeveron -1,765.78% -87.96% -69.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.7% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Longeveron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$110.22 million ($18.69) -0.09 Longeveron $1.22 million 57.54 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -3.51

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Longeveron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, NJ.

About Longeveron

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

