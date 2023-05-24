Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.64

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 2077995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

