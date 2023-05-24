HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HTCR stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

