HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 21.06%.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

