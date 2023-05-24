Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $18.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00053457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,374.896416 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05115932 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $14,912,173.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

