Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 2.4%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Approximately 2,001,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,343,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.53. The firm has a market cap of £23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

