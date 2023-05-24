Hermez Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,044.45 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00018544 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.28 million and $185,044.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,178.10 or 1.00039051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8691437 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,523.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

