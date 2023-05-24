Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.60

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and traded as high as $120.12. Hitachi shares last traded at $119.88, with a volume of 17,106 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.