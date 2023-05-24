Hoertkorn Richard Charles Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,579. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

