Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.17

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.17 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.75). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 132,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company has a market capitalization of £366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,550.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

