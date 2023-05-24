Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.