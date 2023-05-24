Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 7.4% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 34,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 186,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Huize Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

