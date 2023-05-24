HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

