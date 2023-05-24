i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 272,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 99,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.25.

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

