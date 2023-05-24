i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces GBX 0.17 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

I3E stock opened at GBX 18.46 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.45. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £221.52 million, a P/E ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

About i3 Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.