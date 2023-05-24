IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.03

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as low as $14.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 333 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also

