IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.03

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as low as $14.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 333 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
