IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.73

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and traded as low as $28.68. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

