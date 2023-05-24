ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 10,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

Further Reading

