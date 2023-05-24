IMS Capital Management Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.61 on Wednesday, hitting $2,624.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,616.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.