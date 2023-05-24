IMS Capital Management Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,386,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,289. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

