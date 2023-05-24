IMS Capital Management Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $285.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.04. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

