IMS Capital Management Invests $236,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %
EMN traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 269,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
