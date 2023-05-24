IMS Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,816. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

