IMS Capital Management Takes $200,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 2.4 %

CSX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,789,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,821. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.