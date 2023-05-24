Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 3.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHAGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

