Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 3.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

About Innate Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

