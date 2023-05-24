Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 3.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.