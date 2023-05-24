Insider Buying: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 2,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.68.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

