Insider Buying: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Buys 3,749 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

ORCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,174,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 56,757.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,654 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $12,111,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.