Insider Buying: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of RPRX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 1,835,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
