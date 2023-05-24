Insider Buying: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 1,835,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

