Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 196,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

