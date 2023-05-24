Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) EVP Sells 2,028 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.8 %
CVLG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $499.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
