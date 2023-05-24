Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) EVP Sells 2,028 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CVLG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $499.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

