Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CRO Sells 3,272 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 3,272 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $65,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 260,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,734.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Trading Up 1.1 %

FORG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 571,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,130. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ForgeRock by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ForgeRock by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,338 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 80,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.