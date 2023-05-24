Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) SVP Sells 835 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William James Wartinbee III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03.

NYSE IT traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.54. The company had a trading volume of 446,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.15 and its 200-day moving average is $328.60.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

