Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells 604,853 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,061,314.95).

LON NWG traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 268.10 ($3.33). 14,907,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,802,479. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.15. The firm has a market cap of £25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 657.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340 ($4.23).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

